Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 831,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,402,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $10.79 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.