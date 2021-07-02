Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Sells $295,425.00 in Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $295,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ALK traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.71. 1,193,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,122. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.