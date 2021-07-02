Algert Global LLC Acquires 4,740 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.07% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Jessick sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,136 shares of company stock worth $3,001,817 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of BGFV opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $599.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

