Algert Global LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 9.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 118,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GKOS opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.30. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

