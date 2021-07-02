Algert Global LLC Sells 61,911 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Algert Global LLC reduced its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,911 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,602,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,531,000.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $64,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELY. Truist increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.