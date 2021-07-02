Algert Global LLC Sells 73,402 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,402 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RRR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,859,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRR opened at $42.83 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $46.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 2.56.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

