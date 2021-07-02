Algert Global LLC Takes $185,000 Position in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 189,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 5,129.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 304,917 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 250,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $33,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 57,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $558,531.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,235.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,849. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of PSTX opened at $9.64 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

