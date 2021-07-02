Algert Global LLC Takes $205,000 Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 50,276 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $627.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CEIX. B. Riley raised their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

