Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALGS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ ALGS traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 64,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,762. The company has a market capitalization of $678.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $37.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

