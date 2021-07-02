AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of AFB stock remained flat at $$15.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,848. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $15.30.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
