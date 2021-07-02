AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AFB stock remained flat at $$15.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,848. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,257,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 699,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 27,067 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 19.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 344,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 57,110 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 285,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

