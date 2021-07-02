Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $279,000 Stock Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 403.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.65.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.76. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $415.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.90.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

