Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 62.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,964 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cameco were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 211,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Cameco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.95 and a beta of 1.02. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCJ. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

