Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $371,000 Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,626,000 after buying an additional 89,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 41,789 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,120.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $402,844.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,648,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,153,967.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 170,426 shares of company stock worth $6,636,478 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $35.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $895.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

