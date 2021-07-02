Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 95.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,478 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.54.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,716 shares of company stock worth $7,510,619 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

