Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,285 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $554,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,129,000 after acquiring an additional 565,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after acquiring an additional 411,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4,397.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 306,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections stock opened at $119.57 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.20 and a 12-month high of $124.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

