Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 886 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Target by 121.2% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $281,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Target by 0.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 709,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $140,610,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $243.47 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $116.73 and a 12-month high of $243.53. The stock has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,084 shares of company stock worth $8,705,658 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.