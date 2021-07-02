Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $106,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $300.00 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $300.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.83. The company has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

