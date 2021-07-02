Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASYS. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 39.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 34,341 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 938,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 38,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Amtech Systems Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.