Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,420 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,025,000 after purchasing an additional 183,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,333,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,482,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,061,000 after purchasing an additional 350,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,264,000 after purchasing an additional 897,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $78.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.