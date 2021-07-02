Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,011,000 after acquiring an additional 355,860 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after acquiring an additional 991,313 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 101.3% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,070,000 after buying an additional 186,878 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 10.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $105.62 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The company has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

