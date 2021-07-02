Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $119,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after buying an additional 43,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after acquiring an additional 317,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 309,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.98.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $178.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.51 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

