Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Act Two Investors LLC

Act Two Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 8.2% of Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $47.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,574.60. 37,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,764. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,555.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,423.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,519.32.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $5,434,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,866 shares of company stock worth $169,852,563. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.