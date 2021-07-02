Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,074,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded up $43.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,492.18. The stock had a trading volume of 55,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,831. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,364.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,461.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

