AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLAB stock opened at $151.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.93, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.89. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.92.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $123,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,342,150.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

