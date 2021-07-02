AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Energizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Energizer by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Energizer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

ENR opened at $43.21 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

