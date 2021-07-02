AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $590,000 Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.79.

TT opened at $186.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.14. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $89.58 and a 52-week high of $189.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

