AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PJT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,804,000 after purchasing an additional 80,210 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 44,689 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PJT opened at $71.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.99. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.97. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.89 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

