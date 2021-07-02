AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,376 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,044 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 702,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1,289.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 649,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.14. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $31.98 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

