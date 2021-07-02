AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after buying an additional 1,237,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in State Street by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after buying an additional 4,895,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,817,000 after buying an additional 159,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,200,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in State Street by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,550,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,270,000 after buying an additional 35,827 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

Shares of STT stock opened at $83.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $89.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

