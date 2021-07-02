Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.72

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.72 and last traded at C$9.15, with a volume of 11511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.96.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 48.26, a quick ratio of 48.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

