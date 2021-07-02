Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Purchases $86,490.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ALZN stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

