Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Purchases $86,490.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of ALZN stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $33.55.
Alzamend Neuro Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.