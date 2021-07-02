Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of BIO stock opened at $657.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $609.77. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.53 and a 1 year high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.