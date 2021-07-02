Amalgamated Bank Has $690,000 Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 26.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.0% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $201.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,998,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

