Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $170,946,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after acquiring an additional 525,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,156,000 after acquiring an additional 272,765 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,462,000 after acquiring an additional 162,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,936,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAP stock opened at $208.94 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $131.90 and a one year high of $210.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

