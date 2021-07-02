Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.65.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.56 on Thursday. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,792,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,098,000 after buying an additional 1,156,382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,166 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,408,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,823,000 after purchasing an additional 400,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amcor by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,630,000 after purchasing an additional 612,259 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Amcor by 21.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,740,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

