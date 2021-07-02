AMEPAY (AME) Price Hits $0.0164 on Major Exchanges

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and $132,410.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00127007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00169611 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,385.99 or 0.99671583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002924 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

