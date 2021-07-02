Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Ameren posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Ameren by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ameren by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Ameren by 37.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Ameren by 1.1% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $80.51. 8,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.00. Ameren has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $86.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

