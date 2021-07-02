Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 20,255.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946,040 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $322,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.45. 4,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,347. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.00. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

