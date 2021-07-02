American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend by 43.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

AFG stock opened at $125.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.13. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.94.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,134 shares of company stock valued at $27,184,645 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.