American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of AMNB opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91. American National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $346.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 843,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,908,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 8.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

