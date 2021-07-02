Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $255.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “While Amgen’s key drugs like Prolia, Repatha, Otezla and biosimilars are driving sales, increasing competition for its legacy products is hurting the same. Amgen is rapidly advancing its innovative pipeline. It is regularly pursuing “external opportunities” such as the acquisition of Otezla and the stake in China's BeiGene. Amgen expects several important clinical data readouts in 2021, which could be catalysts for the stock. Amgen also boasts a strong biosimilars portfolio, which is an important long-term growth driver. However, pricing and competitive pressure are impacting many of Amgen’s products and franchises. Several of Amgen’s marketed drugs are facing increased pricing headwinds in 2021 and continued COVID-19 headwinds. Amgen’s shares have outperformed the industry this year so far.”

Get Amgen alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.05.

Amgen stock opened at $246.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.01. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $141.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.