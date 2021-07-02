Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.79

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.79 and last traded at $49.79, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 0.21.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

