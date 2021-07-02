Analysts Anticipate Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,506,000 after buying an additional 362,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

CWST stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

