Analysts Anticipate First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.80 Million

Brokerages expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce sales of $115.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.30 million and the highest is $117.14 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $109.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $469.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $465.60 million to $472.19 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $494.43 million, with estimates ranging from $474.02 million to $520.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

FR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

NYSE:FR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.48. 23,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,082. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,154,000 after buying an additional 28,278 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,099,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,275,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,721,000 after buying an additional 48,005 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,503,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

