Analysts Anticipate IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IMV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). IMV posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 10,579.51% and a negative return on equity of 94.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMV shares. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

IMV stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. IMV has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMV. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in IMV by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IMV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 508.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in IMV by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 52,445 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

