Analysts Anticipate Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.34. Terex reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,080%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.06.

TEX opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Terex has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

In related news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Terex by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,718,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,311,000 after buying an additional 314,097 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Terex by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 33,650 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

