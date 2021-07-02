Analysts Expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. Absolute Software also posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,309,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ABST traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $14.47. 6,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,678. The stock has a market cap of $716.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.28. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0639 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

