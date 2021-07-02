Analysts Expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. American Campus Communities also posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

ACC traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,544. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,189.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Masterton Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 398,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,222,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 519,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,424,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

