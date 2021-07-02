Analysts Expect Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evoke Pharma’s earnings. Evoke Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evoke Pharma.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million.

EVOK traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.31. 127,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,886. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $42.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOK. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $616,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Evoke Pharma by 43.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 219,884 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Evoke Pharma by 1,709.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 30,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

