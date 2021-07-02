Analysts Expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report $187.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.40 million. First Midwest Bancorp posted sales of $178.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $751.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $744.90 million to $759.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $749.50 million, with estimates ranging from $738.60 million to $757.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

FMBI opened at $19.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

